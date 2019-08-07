Thank you for the letter "Excellent Tulsa World series" (July 14). What a day! What a knowledgeable letter and understanding of our state!
That same day, the opinion section contained a great and needed article from Karina Shreffler concerning Adverse Childhood Experiences ("Someday we may protect pregnant women from premature birth by asking about their childhood,")and the editorial column by Brooke Newman ("The white nostalgia fueling the 'Little Mermaid' backlash") showed the 70-plus years of ignoring other cultures with just about all Disney characters and actors being white heroes and heroines.
Newman's column generated awareness of this multi-faceted existence of racism experienced by young children.
Thank you to the letter writer, C.P. Dwyer, and Tulsa World.
Terry R. Bales, Tulsa
