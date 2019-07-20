Here's another article about activists demanding changes in the tactics used by the Tulsa Police Department, claiming the police actions are "intimidating." ("Activist group calls for Tulsa to reconsider community policing practices after Town Square encounter," July 16.)
I'd like to ask how many of those activists have gone through TPD's Citizen's Police Academy and learned why police respond to calls the way they do? As a graduate of the academy as well as having first-hand experience, that police response has nothing to do with race.
I am a 53-year-old white male, so I have all the so-called privilege one can get, I think.
Yet, I have had police called on me twice in the past few years: once when I was in what was considered a suspicious vehicle, to which three officers responded, and once during a public argument with a friend, to which five or six officers responded.
The second response seemed excessive to me, but obviously it had nothing to do with my race and everything to do with the type of call.
Maybe the police should just stop responding to calls at Town Square Apartments and other high-crime areas. It sounds like police are viewed as more intimidating than the criminals they are trying to eradicate.
I sure wish the Tulsa World would stop giving the activists a microphone until they have gone through the Citizens Police Academy. Another session is coming up in a few months they could attend.
However, I have a feeling the activists won’t go because I don’t think they are really interested in learning the facts.
Editor's Note: The Citizen's Police Academy offered by the Tulsa Police Department meets on Tuesday evenings for 13 weeks to introduce citizens to the various operations, protocols and procedures of the department. For more information, go to tulsapolice.org
