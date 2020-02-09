Recently, President Donald Trump signed a law making the legal age to purchase any tobacco products to 21.
While many may see this as a way to help prevent the younger generation from forming bad habits, it doesn't align with the rest of the adult laws. Once minors become an adult at 18, they are able to serve the military and die for our country.
They are also able to go to casinos and gamble their money away. They can get a tattoo that will stay on for the rest of their lives.
If 18-year-olds are able to make all of these decisions that would alter their lives, why are they unable to make their own decision about drinking or smoking?
Either we should raise all of the laws to 21 or lower the drinking and smoking age to 18.
Should we raise the age requirement to join the military as well? That is more dangerous than drinking or smoking, plus they may get PTSD for the rest of their lives.
Should the age to gamble also be raised to 21? That's a real problem that 18-year-olds may not be able to understand if they've never had money in their own hands.
Most 18-year-olds believe they are capable of making their own life-changing decisions. That should be a choice left up to them as they are now legal adults.
Erika Asbjornson, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Erika Asbjornson is a senior at Holland Hall.
