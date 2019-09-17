I was first a senior in 1963 when I graduated from Broken Arrow High School. Little did I know that time would zip by, and I'd be a senior … again!
In 1963, I had only a few friends and lived with my grandmother. Not much has changed, except the grandmother part.
Little did I know about all the ups and downs to come in my life. Or, better yet, all the crap I'd have to deal with over the next 56 years.
Seniors face a lot of changes: hair loss, health issues, loss of a spouse, loss of friends, alienation by those who are still married, memory loss, fixed income and a diminished social life.
You know your social life isn't what it used to be when you look forward to doctor's appointments and the trash being picked up on Mondays.
Seniors dress differently, but what's wrong with socks and sandals, especially with wrinkled shorts and a missed belt loop?
What are the signs of aging I have to look forward to? Or, better yet, to dread? What's worse, drooling or incontinence? Depends.
On the upside of being a senior, how about those discounts, especially the free coffee at McDonald's?
We seniors are known for walking into a room and not remembering why we're there. But the bathroom? What's up with that?
I know! I know! Getting older is a privilege, especially when you consider the alternative.
Nick Aston, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief