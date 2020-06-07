I went to Lowe's last week to buy some mulch. I did buy the mulch, and the mulch was picked up outside.
The young man who loaded the mulch was a black youth. I looked at him before leaving and said, "I am very sorry for what happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis."
He looked at me and said, "Thank you for your service."
I was wearing a Navy shirt from the Vietnam War.
I can only hope that more people understand that we are all in this together, and we are always the same people as we are all Americans.
