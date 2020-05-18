V-E DAY

President Harry Truman holds his speech at the White House on May 8, 1945, after he had finished reading his announcement to the nation that Allied armies had won unconditional surrender from the German forces on all fronts. AP file

 AP

I appreciate the Tulsa World doing several stories reminding us all of the importance of 75th anniversary of V-E Day.

I am appalled by the lack of coverage by our television stations. Those brave military members responsible for this successful memory are becoming fewer by the day.

We must keep this part of history alive for students and younger adults to remember why we enjoy America as we know it today.

Eddie Creekpaum,Tulsa

