I appreciate the Tulsa World doing several stories reminding us all of the importance of 75th anniversary of V-E Day.
I am appalled by the lack of coverage by our television stations. Those brave military members responsible for this successful memory are becoming fewer by the day.
We must keep this part of history alive for students and younger adults to remember why we enjoy America as we know it today.
Eddie Creekpaum,Tulsa
