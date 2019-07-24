Border numbers drop amid heat, Mexico crackdown

Lucia Ascencio, of Venezuela, carries a suitcase after she and her husband and two sons were returned to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, as part of the first group of migrants sent back to Mexico’s Tamaulipas state under the so-called Remain in Mexico program for U.S. asylum seekers, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Approximately 10 migrants crossed the border Monday to seek U.S. asylum and were sent back on Tuesday to wait as their applications are processed. (AP Photo/Salvador Gonzalez)

 Salvador Gonzalez

Liberals appear to be shocked that so many of their neighbors, friends and relatives seem to be unconcerned about the treatment of immigrants on the border.

Bob Woodward said it perfectly when he chose “Fear” as the title for his book about President Trump’s approach to running government.

Fear is a fight or flight response from the unconscious reptilian brain. This brain is programmed to help us to survive in a prehistoric world, and so we are programmed to fear anything associated with a threat to our survival.

Before World War II, the German population was indoctrinated into believing that the Jews had caused them to lose World War I. They were also told there was an international Jewish conspiracy against their country.

For this reason, Germans tolerated and ignored the killing of Jews.

A 1945 poll taken in the Allied occupation zones found that 37% of Germans still supported the treatment of the Jews by the Nazis, and this was after the country’s destruction. (Source: “The German War, A Nation Under Arms, 1939-1945” by Nicholas Stargardt in 2015.)

This shows fear is a powerful tool even after people have suffered the consequences.

Americans are being told there is a horde of Mexicans and others from south of the border who are trying to enter this country illegally to destroy America. That is why many Americans are tolerating the treatment of adults and children at detention centers.

Liberals should stop being surprised. That is the way governments work and how their citizens respond.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Planning the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history center

Read the story: Tulsa Race Massacre commission picks firms to design exhibit center in Greenwood District

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags