Liberals appear to be shocked that so many of their neighbors, friends and relatives seem to be unconcerned about the treatment of immigrants on the border.
Bob Woodward said it perfectly when he chose “Fear” as the title for his book about President Trump’s approach to running government.
Fear is a fight or flight response from the unconscious reptilian brain. This brain is programmed to help us to survive in a prehistoric world, and so we are programmed to fear anything associated with a threat to our survival.
Before World War II, the German population was indoctrinated into believing that the Jews had caused them to lose World War I. They were also told there was an international Jewish conspiracy against their country.
For this reason, Germans tolerated and ignored the killing of Jews.
A 1945 poll taken in the Allied occupation zones found that 37% of Germans still supported the treatment of the Jews by the Nazis, and this was after the country’s destruction. (Source: “The German War, A Nation Under Arms, 1939-1945” by Nicholas Stargardt in 2015.)
This shows fear is a powerful tool even after people have suffered the consequences.
Americans are being told there is a horde of Mexicans and others from south of the border who are trying to enter this country illegally to destroy America. That is why many Americans are tolerating the treatment of adults and children at detention centers.
Liberals should stop being surprised. That is the way governments work and how their citizens respond.
