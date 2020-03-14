I've served my country for 20 years in active and reserve military. I'm sickened to see the path of hate our country has taken.
It's thanks to the far-left Democrats, who govern off emotions, and far-right Republicans, who govern off fear.
They both feel that going down their lane is the only lane, and any other lane is un-American.
It's time we start a new moderate party that will govern on facts and not fear and emotions.
Let's call it the Fourth of July Party, a party that would work towards a better future for the people and our country.
For this to happen, we to elect 15% of our representatives across our country. This new party would take on issues like fixing Social Security, balancing the budget, paying down our debt, reducing health care and prescription drug costs, fixing active-duty base housing and fixing the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The military men and women who serve and have served our country are the ones who protect us and our country. We have an obligation to take care of them with no questions asked.
I know a lot of us who go down that middle lane. Maybe enough of us can get together to start a new third party that will work for a better future.
