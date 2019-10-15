Never before has America so vividly witnessed the incredible soft power gifted to our economy by the domestic oil and gas production that has buffered all of us from foreign oil shocks.
The aftermath of the missile strike on Saudi oil production was met by most Americans with a yawn rather than a race to the gas station line.
The climate change marchers have valid points but are making a mistake in casting this as “us versus them” with the oil industry.
The resulting uncertainty for the economy and division among our people for what is surely an oil-driven, near-term future is counterproductive.
As a minimal, card-carrying Methodist, even I’m surprised at the complete lack of any reference to a possible divine path for humankind’s advancement but such acts of faith may be asking too much today.
America’s economic present is thankfully floating on a sea of our own oil, but the declining rig counts bode ill for the maintenance of this oil buffer.
The nation’s near-term future will continue on an infrastructure that assumes an oil-powered reality, so, while we are all praying for science and cold fusion, let’s be thankful for our present hydrocarbon path and get on with drilling the soon-to-be needed new wells.
Until you can do better, lay off.
Steven L. Perry, Oklahoma City
