Was Nikita Kruschev right? In the 1960s, he said that America would defeat itself from within, by imploding, not by external forces.
We can’t seem to come together to solve our problems instead of infighting.
During World War II, America came together and become known as the Greatest Generation.
Where are the great statesmen like John McCain? Was he the last one?
One of our songs sums it up in the refrain, “America! America! God shed his grace on thee, and crown thy good with brotherhood, from sea to shining sea.”
Jesus gave us this commandment: to love your neighbor as yourself.
I think we have quit following his commandment.
Stand up for what is right.
Darrell Winkle, Coweta
