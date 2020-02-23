I enjoyed Jimmie Tramel’s story behind Woody Guthrie’s iconic song ("'This Land is Your Land' turning 80: The story behind the song," Feb. 16).
May I add another layer to this great American anthem?
Woody borrowed the tune for “This Land Is Your Land” from the original Carter Family’s country song “Little Darling, Pal of Mine,” which was inspired by an African American gospel song “When the World’s on Fire.”
That song was made for you and me!
