Trust in this country — globally, individually and politically — is eroding, and at an accelerating rate.
Consider this from the U.S. News and World Report’s feature story, "The 2019 Best Countries”:
“People around the world are apparently trusting the United States less and less. Rankings reveal America has steadily slipped in a global assessment of its trustworthiness during the Trump era. The U.S. reached No. 17 in the trustworthiness ranking in 2016, but lost ground, ranking No. 23 in 2017, No. 25 in 2018 and landing at No. 27 this year. The shift is the latest in global findings that suggest a diminishing standing for the U.S. among the world's top nations.”
And a recent Pew Research Center report, “Trust and Distrust in America” finds that “Two-thirds of adults think other Americans have little or no confidence in the federal government. Majorities believe the public’s confidence in the U.S. government and in each other is shrinking, and most believe a shortage of trust in government and in other citizens makes it harder to solve some of the nation’s key problems. Moreover, some see fading trust as a sign of cultural sickness and national decline.”
Clearly, we have a problem.
The painter and writer Walter Anderson describes it this way: “Trust is like a vase … once it's broken, though you can fix it, the vase will never be the same again.”
To that point, the one thing we should all hope for to “Make America Great Again” is the restoration of trust.
