Fictional mafia character Michael Corleone said, “Don’t ever again take sides with anyone against the family again. Ever.” There was a price to pay for anyone that did.
Now comes President Donald Trump who has the attitude of not ever taking sides against him or his family — or anything he says or does — or a person will pay the price.
Trump hasn’t gone to the mafia extent of death, though he did say he could shoot a person on Fifth Avenue and no one would do anything. I don’t doubt it.
I fear for the future of our country.
America has always been the good guy who stands up for the bad guy.
America has always been there to help those who needed help.
Problem is, when America needs help who will be here to help America?
It appears that America will not stand up to this bad guy.
Jim Tuttle, Chandler
