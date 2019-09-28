In recent weeks, the global warming issue has become the topic de jour.
This has probably been provoked by the various proposals from the Democrats running for president, and by the brouhaha over the melting of Greenland’s glaciers.
As a result, the debate between the global warming deniers and those who agree with the science is again heating up.
But, it’s not the science so much as the related cost to deal with the problem. The Democrats’ proposals, for example, range from $1.7 trillion (Joe Biden) to $16.3 trillion (Bernie Sanders.) Most of these include a carbon tax.
Others would directly tax the fossil fuel industries, sponsor renewable energy projects, make energy-related regulations more stringent and provide grants to state and local governments.
Of course, President Trump and the Republicans are doing nothing to address the issue since they consider it a hoax. But they are out of sync with the electorate.
A Gallup poll conducted last March found that some 65% of Americans are worried a lot (44%) or a fair amount (21%) about global warming or climate change.
And a major CBS News poll, released Sept. 15, shows that 64% of Americans say climate change is at least a serious problem and 56% believe action should be taken now.
So, if you live on the coast, you might want to consider moving inland.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief