When will the American people stand up and take a voice in government? The time is coming when the real issues of populism will fail during the election year.
When Americans realize the lies that the economy is great and they claim that they are not getting an even share.
President Trump’s words from his inagurual speech don’t ring true. He promised “to tebuild our country and to restore its promise for all of our people.”
Economic growth is not economic development. Economic development benefits are for all Americans, not to those that gain from the stock market.
What conditions have improved for the common man? Have the farmers see improvement? Has the rust belt been improved?
Have there been job gains in manufacturing, construction, coal mining or the steel industries? What has changed for education?
What improvements have been made for the future of our planet and our young? Has the swamp been drained? What has been done by the leadership of the nation by the president, Congress and courts?
Why is it partisanship rather than cooperation? Change is best from the bottom up and done in the streets and town halls.
There needs to be discussion, debate and face-to-face talking; not by tweets, arguments, edicts and mendacity.
“Liberty cannot be preserved without a general knowledge among the people, who have a right … to that most dreaded and envied kind of knowledge, I mean, of the character and conduct of their rulers,” President John Adams.
John Edelmann, Tulsa
