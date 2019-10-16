If the Mueller report was not sufficiently illuminating and incriminating, we now have additional accumulating evidence documenting that the president and his numerous minions are operating our government as if it were a slumlord real estate holding company with mafia connections.
This administration has diminished and damaged our alliances with other countries that believe in truth, freedom and democracy.
Incredibly, our esteemed Republican representatives and senators think this is perfectly fine, while the president denigrates and disparages the personnel and institutions working to maintain our security and form of government.
This modus operandi has encouraged and brightened the outlook of numerous oppressive and dangerous dictatorial regimes that have no tolerance for democracy or individual freedom.
Behind a façade of politeness and feigned respect, these dictators are all merrily humming their own versions of "El Deguello" when contemplating those of us who live in what is known as the free world.
U.S. citizens must go to the polls and rescue our country and its integrity if Congress cannot summon the courage to do so.
