The American people owe our actively serving military members and our retired veterans the support, contribution and promotion of research and education regarding trauma and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Trauma resulting with the diagnosis of PTSD has impacted many lives of service members returning from deployment. Research has concluded that 51% of post-9/11 veterans reported they had difficulty adjusting to civilian life.
Cognitive behavioral therapy and linking human systems therapy are among the several therapeutic programs helping veterans transition back into society.
As society continues to grow and people's lives are faced with ongoing issues resulting from trauma, there is a need for continued research. This includes a continued effort to reduce or eliminate the effects of trauma in our veterans and active-duty military members.
A career counselor's duty is to sit and listen to service members attempting to reintegrate into society from active duty.
However, it is alarming to hear the negative stories of good servicemen and servicewomen discussing the negative issues they faced while transitioning out of the military.
Re-integration should be more than just job placement. Reintegration should be a qualitative approach that encompasses all aspects of the transition process.
The passive approach of re-integration currently in practice is a disservice to the soldier, the soldier’s family, the soldier’s community and society as a whole.
John M. Penick, Tulsa
