Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely. The U.S. Office of Special Counsel is an independent federal investigative and prosecutorial agency.
It found reasonable grounds to believe the Trump administration was retaliating against, Dr. Rick Bright. Bright was exposing corruption in the Department of Health and Human Services.
The Department of Justice dismissed charges against Michael Flynn. Flynn asked to withdraw his guilty plea for lying to the FBI, noting the government's "bad faith, vindictiveness and breach of the plea agreement.”
President Donald Trump issued a warning to “... horrible people and hopefully they’re going to pay a big price...” in the Russia probe.
The president and his administration came to power with the determined assistance of a movement that denies science, bashes government and prioritized loyalty over professional expertise.
The result has been incompetence, corruption and loss of confidence in government.
The price Americans pay for leadership. Shall we keep paying?
John Edelmann, Tulsa
