The world did not have to experience this pandemic if health officials had followed the May 2017 Time Magazine edition headlined "Warning: We are not ready for the next pandemic."
Philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates were aware of these problems as early as 2015. That was the year Bill Gates gave a TED Talk discussing viruses for the next generation.
The couple donated billions of dollars for research into public health threats.
However, many of President Donald Trump's remarks have been as asinine as his lack of knowledge about COVID-19.
This science-denying president disbanded the National Security Council pandemic team, took a machete to the budget of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and installed a robotic clone to lead the government's response in Vice President Mike Pence.
Trump's early insistence the risk of a U.S. epidemic remained "very low" indicated his complete ignorance of science and inability to defeat this viral threat.
Trump continues to peddle his snake-oil remedy of hydroxychloroquine as a panacea despite lack of testing. Could this be an obsession with the drug's manufacturer?
Or is Trump desperate to use this as a miracle cure that will end the economic devastation caused by the pandemic?
Trump is desperate to be reelected and views this drug as one last chance to exploit his role as The Lone Ranger--not The Ignoranus.
Charlene Fries, Bartlesville
