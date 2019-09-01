The column "To save opera, let it die" (Aug. 25) maintains that re-presenting classical works of art is a dead end.
Okay. No more "Yesterday" (classic rock). No more "It's a Wonderful Life" (film). No more "Mona Lisa" (art).
No more "Giselle" (ballet). No more "Romeo & Juliet" (theater). No more "Carmen" (opera).
No more "War & Peace" (literature). No more "Messiah" (classical music).
When art is a "classic," it's proven its enduring goodness by engaging people across time and generations. Encounters with masterpieces are events that sometimes bear repeating.
Exposure to greatness often spawns inspiration that creates new greatness.
Here in Oklahoma, some of my music students from Claremore, Sapulpa, Owasso, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Sand Springs, Tulsa and Mounds have responded on their own to the vitality in classical music and are pursuing it in life. Their lives were touched, and they now share that with others.
Yes, we need new art but don't throw out the old.
Editor's Note: Principal oboe for the Tulsa Symphony, Tulsa Ballet and Tulsa Opera.
