Thank you to Ernie Fields, Jr. for the honest and poignant montage of stories sprinkled throughout the “Golden Age of Greenwood” concert Oct. 18 at the Performing Arts Center for Education at Tulsa Community College.
Although some of the recollections were tough to hear, I saw and heard gasps and stirring of emotion from a lovely cross-section of patrons.
It is my experience that Tulsa is obviously in the midst of an entirely different mindset from the mid-century experiences his famous father endured traveling across the country with his band.
His band members, alongside the Tulsa Signature Symphony Big Band, together performing great jazz was beautiful, centering on Fields' sultry saxophone crooning at 85 years young!
The actresses, including the exuberant Rebecca Marks-Jimerson, portraying Lessie Bennington Randle, 105, the longest living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre (who was actually present) was also a nice addition. Thank you to TCC, the Signature Symphony and Greenwood Chamber of Commerce for creating such a beautiful evening for Tulsa.
