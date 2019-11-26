What did we learn from the results of the no confidence vote held at the University of Tulsa? Really, nothing.
With only 59% of 344 faculty participating, resulting in only 47% of the faculty declaring no confidence in the president and provost, the only definitive conclusion we can draw is that TU has 160 angry faculty members.
Being angry, however, rarely leads to positive solutions and this vote, in particular, offers no solutions at all.
Roger, Mailler, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.