The New York Times published a "bombshell essay" about President Donald Trump on Sept. 8, 2018, by an anonymous author dubbed “a senior official in the Trump administration." This anonymous author has now published a book titled "A Warning."
Republicans, Democrats and independents planning to vote in the 2020 presidential election should read this book.
Trump's disaster as a president is reflected in the many ridiculous and incompetent actions and decisions he has made. Many are discussed in the book. The author discusses in detail the administration's chaos and the effort by the staff to keep Trump from making extremely disastrous decisions and control the damaging effects of his actions.
A statement summarizing the severity of the situation: “The White House, quite simply, is broken. Policies are rarely coordinated or thoroughly considered. Major issues are neglected until a crisis develops. Because there is no consistent process, it is easy for the administration to run afoul of federal laws, ethics guidelines, and other norms of behavior."
Trump is completely incompetent as president and dangerous. Anyone who recognizes this will not vote for him in 2020.
