"Hold still while I inject you with the virus, OK?" I can't believe this rally is happening in Tulsa!
As if having it near Juneteenth weren't annoying enough to all of us trying to heal the racial divide in post-massacre Tulsa (and elsewhere), now invading maskless rally-goers (and protesters) are going to infect us with their stinkin' germs too.
So much for trying to keep COVID-19 at bay in Tulsa. Any good that's been done is about to be undone.
We Tulsans thought the worst was behind us. Folks, we're just getting started.
Jamee Markert, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video