As a citizen impacted by the City of Tulsa’s current eminent domain proceedings, the pause on the Elm Creek Basin Project is appreciated.
The pause allows for additional questions to surface and gives an opportunity to explore the necessity versus economic motivations.
While the pond plan is no surprise, the consistent change in plans over the last 20 years has left Pearl District citizens unaware of the impacts to their livelihoods. Citizens have been in limbo since the 90s and were discouraged from improving their homes with the axe of the looming Elm Creek Basin project.
Hence, a destabilization of the Pearl District ensues and continues. So, while we pause, we dig a little deeper.
As late as October 2018, the Tulsa Development Authority was hosting public forums to receive input for development around the east and west ponds. TDA’s mere involvement begs the question of economic motivation, as their function is to help developers purchase land.
While the engineering plans are littered with redevelopment language, necessity of the pond is still in question. The occurrences of actual, real flooding seem to be difficult for Engineering Services to pinpoint.
In fact, the city was recently honored with The Ronald D. Flanagan Platinum Project Award, stating “the city of Tulsa experienced no flooding in buildings permitted within city limits in the 2019 Arkansas River Flood.”
Perhaps the above statements clarify the questions and is the reasoning city engineers couldn’t corroborate flooding in the Elm Creek Basin. Necessity? Or economically motivated?
