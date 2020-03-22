These are unusual times. Oklahomans and all Americans are being told to separate ourselves from others in hopes of stopping the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
But there are some people who cannot because they provide vital social services.
We all owe a shout out of thanks to the people who keep our water service, sewer service, trash pickup, electricity service and cable service going.
Same shout out to the police and fire and ambulance service. I certainly appreciate the truck drivers and grocery store workers who are trying to keep us supplied with food and essentials.
And we should all give thanks to the health care workers who come to work risking exposure to this dangerous virus.
There are many others I appreciate and hope they all stay healthy during this crisis.
