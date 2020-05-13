Teachers, support staff and administrative staff at traditional and public charter schools throughout Oklahoma have gone to extraordinary measures to support students in the face of the enormous challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
As an educator, I have witnessed countless examples of teachers and staff who are going above and beyond to help. These amazing professionals are working tirelessly because they care deeply about our students.
Families count on public charter schools to help foster a routine for their children through uncertain times.
Teachers have demonstrated again that they are adaptable, and administrators recognize the courage and success of students and faculty. (You can celebrate the successes of Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences seniors presenting their real-world projects and experiences by visiting our online Capstone Showcase at tsas.org/capstone2020)
At TSAS, we wish to thank families and staff and express our gratitude for public support. Public charter schools are a vital part of a diverse community in Oklahoma’s educational system.
TSAS is proud to provide high quality education that fits students’ unique needs.
The current challenges are unprecedented; but, the ask of resilience is not new to educators. Teachers at TSAS and public charter schools across the state continue to respond with creativity, grace and good humor.
Please join me in supporting public charter schools as we continue to provide learning resources and support for Oklahoma families.
Ellen Dollarhide McCoy, Tulsa
Editor's note:. Ellen Dollarhide McCoy is the executive director of the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences.
