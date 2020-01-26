Recently, my son’s car was broken into, and he had a few things stolen. He was disappointed to see his school backpack with all of his notes, tests, books and school supplies taken.
He mentioned to the police officer taking the report, Officer Amy Schumer, that the only thing in that backpack of real value to a criminal was his TI-84 graphing calculator.
The officer took thorough notes, but also took the time to talk to him about his experience as a high school senior. She had a very calming presence.
An hour after leaving the house with her report, Officer Schumer returned. In her hand she had a fully functioning TI-84. She said that she hadn’t used it since college, and she was hoping to find someone who could use it. Wow!
Thanks, Officer Schumer. And thanks to the many police officers who dedicate each day to making Tulsa a great place to live. We appreciate you.
