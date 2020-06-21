We now know that many infected with the coronavirus can spread the disease while displaying no symptoms themselves. We also know how quickly the disease count in the U.S. went from five to thousands.
We must allow all Oklahomans access to health care regardless of economic status. Now it is not just a moral issue but a health issue for us all.
I cannot imagine a more appropriate time to embrace expanded health care than in this fight with the coronavirus. To say "we are all in this together" sounds like such a cliche, but it is truer now than ever.
It does not matter if your ancestors came over on the Mayflower or were here to meet the Mayflower; whether they were drug here in chains or came eagerly; whether they were welcomed by our government or snuck in last week; if you are in this country you need access to health care so that we all can be well!
While State Question 802 does not provide universal health care, it does return millions of tax dollars to Oklahoma in the form of Medicaid.
These dollars will assist many more of our fellow Oklahomans to access health care. We have been denied this assistance for years due to politics.
This health crisis should inspire us to put politics aside and vote yes on SQ 802 to provide more Oklahomans access to health care!
David Sivadon, Mounds
