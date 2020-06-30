A big headline on Thursday's front page, "Forgotten War turns 70," called attention to the fact that the Korean War began on June 25, 1950. Rather than focusing on the "forgotten" war as the headline did, the article focused only on the 160th Field Artillery, and gave the impression that it was the only National Guard unit to participate in the war.
The Tulsa World forgot to mention that Oklahoma's entire National Guard was mobilized in the summer of 1950, went to Japan in the spring of 1951 and landed in Korea on Christmas Eve, 1951. Besides those in Oklahoma's 45th Division, hundreds of other Americans had their lives disrupted by what happened on June 25, 1950. Many of these men had already served in World War II, so their family lives were disrupted a second time.
I enjoyed reading about the 160th, and was glad the article gave some impression of what the men went through. But it was a shame to have to read the whole article before other people are even mentioned. The last three paragraphs were good, and should have come earlier in the article. No one should be "forgotten".
Philelle McBrayer, Tulsa
