The life forces on Earth, all plants and animals, fight fiercely for survival. Without this persistent battle, Earth life would be out of balance.
One form of life must not overtake and destroy all others, but that is what is happening today.
Human overpopulation of Earth must cease.
We are part of Earth’s communal life. We are not more important or more sacred than all other life forms.
We, humbly, are a part of a magnificent system. We are not superior. We are interdependent.
We have assumed that growth is good. But our pollution is killing species necessary for maintaining the balance.
We are poisoning the air and water vital for planet life, and we are depleting our natural resources.
We all must re-examine our choices that are endangering Earth life.
Preventing human overpopulation requires reverent human decision-making.
Reproductive education and easy access to contraception must be available, especially in Third World countries whose populations are desperately seeking survival by fleeing to other countries with so many dying in the journey.
What we decide regarding this issue is primary. Expect every candidate running for public office to address this issue.
Ask for their thoughts on how to reach and maintain sustainable human population on Earth.
Judie Suess, Tulsa
