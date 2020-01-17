I’m asking Sen. James Lankford to support calling witnesses in the impeachment hearings.
Doesn’t he want to hear directly from former National Security Adviser John Bolton and Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney about President Donald Trump and the hold on the funds for Ukraine? Don’t the American people deserve to know if the president was soliciting foreign help in his re-election effort and using foreign aid as a bargaining chip with a vulnerable ally?
While our politics frequently differ, I respect Lankford's intelligence, faith, integrity and commitment to the oath of office. This constituent is asking to please put country before party and have a legitimate hearing, under oath, with testimony from the men who were there.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video