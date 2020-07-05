Virus cases are rapidly rising in Tulsa, increased hospitalizations will follow, then more deaths. Yet our mayor declines to take action other than public hand wringing and equivocation.
Elderly and vulnerable Tulsans' lives are riding on Mayor G.T. Bynum's failure to act, as are the health of our medical professionals, grocery clerks and other essential service providers.
And thousands of recently unemployed Tulsans are facing a bleaker future because the mayor’s feckless strategy will increase the virus’s impact on our economy and undermine sustainable recovery efforts.
Please consider these two nonpartisan facts: Masks are substantially effective in controlling the virus spread, and many Tulsans are not wearing masks in big box stores and other congested locations.
I ask Bynum to show a little political courage. If he won’t legally require masks in public places, at least lead a vigorous campaign to encourage masks and enlist the help of stores and other Tulsa businesses to pressure people to wear masks.
Without this kind of effort, Tulsa will get sicker and the economy will find little opportunity to recover.
Please Mayor Bynum, either stand up for your community or your constituents will help you to stand down.
Ed Connor, Tulsa
Editor's note: Bynum has said he and everyone else in the group greeting President Trump had been tested for COVID-19 immediately prior to the meeting.
