What’s going on at TU? I’m a 1972 graduate of the University of Tulsa and had reason to run across the university’s most recent financial statements.
I wasn’t amazed at the poor results, including the $18 million operating loss, but I was disappointed. The noise in opposition to the present administration’s True Commitment adventure created by university stakeholders has been quite deafening.
But after reading that tuition charges declined 25% in the past 2 years my interest was piqued. So, I checked with six other universities and found no other universities had lost even 1% during the same period.
They all have had increases in tuition; one (Rice in Houston) as high as 13%.
I guess all of this is to remind the Board of Trustees that they don’t own the university. The board has an obligation to your stakeholders.
They are caretakers of, to quote Nietzsche, “a long obedience in the same direction…that makes life worth living.” And, as such, they owe it to the university community to explain just exactly what’s going on.
I’m reminded of my TU classmate Phil McGraw (yes, Dr. Phil) who has earned fame and fortune asking: OK, I understand your plan, now let me ask you this. How’s that working for you?
George Brown, Tulsa
