What fans should know before going to Chapman Stadium

Gates

Open at 1 p.m.

Tickets

Online at tulsahurricane.com or call 918-631-GOTU

The Reynolds Center Ticket Office will be open from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday. Stadium ticket booths open at 1 p.m. The ticket booths are located at the four corners of the stadium. Only cash is accepted at the ticket booths on the east sides. Credit cards will be accepted at the west side ticket booths.

H.A. Chapman Stadium clear bag policy

The University of Tulsa has implemented a clear bag policy that limits the size and types of bags that may be brought in by fans to ticketed venues. The university strongly encourages all fans not to bring unauthorized types of bags to H.A. Chapman Stadium. Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" are allowed.

Fans are able to carry the following style and size of bag, package or container into the stadium:

• One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

• Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand (4.5” x 6.5”), with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags.

• An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

• Spectators also will be able to carry other items allowed in such as binoculars and cameras, but their cases will not be allowed.

• Working personnel, including accredited news media, will continue to enter through designated gates where they will be subject to screening and bag inspections of the same manner as in the past.

Parking

Pay lots are open on the north side of campus at East 4th and Harvard Ave., and the East 4th Place and Harvard/Keplinger Lot. Other parking lots on campus are designated as credentialed lots.

Hydration stations

Complimentary hydration stations and cool zones will feature free water and misters for fans to battle the heat.


 Tom Gilbert

What’s going on at TU? I’m a 1972 graduate of the University of Tulsa and had reason to run across the university’s most recent financial statements.

I wasn’t amazed at the poor results, including the $18 million operating loss, but I was disappointed. The noise in opposition to the present administration’s True Commitment adventure created by university stakeholders has been quite deafening.

But after reading that tuition charges declined 25% in the past 2 years my interest was piqued. So, I checked with six other universities and found no other universities had lost even 1% during the same period.

They all have had increases in tuition; one (Rice in Houston) as high as 13%.

I guess all of this is to remind the Board of Trustees that they don’t own the university. The board  has an obligation to your stakeholders.

They are caretakers of, to quote Nietzsche, “a long obedience in the same direction…that makes life worth living.” And, as such, they owe it to the university community to explain just exactly what’s going on.

I’m reminded of my TU classmate Phil McGraw (yes, Dr. Phil) who has earned fame and fortune asking: OK, I understand your plan, now let me ask you this. How’s that working for you?

George Brown, Tulsa

