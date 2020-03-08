Our state’s policies regarding mandatory youth participation in summer sports training neglects their academic and social growth.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s nine-day "dead period" that started last year exhibited good intentions.
However, numerous state and national programs run throughout the summer for interested high school students. Most are seeking applicants now.
From STEM to STEAM to government and civics programs, many of our student-athletes exemplify scholarship as well as athleticism. They are prime candidates for such programming.
Still, Oklahoma’s student-athletes face the prospect of discipline or disqualification by coaches bent on specific, mandatory training or camps. This sends exactly the wrong message to these young people.
The message: Sports matter more than academics.
As a former, three-sport high school athlete and Marine veteran, the importance of physical training is not lost on me. As an educator, I know which matters more in the long run.
The OSSAA, the Oklahoma State Department of Education and individual districts must come to a commonsense consensus for allowing student-athletes the benefits of both worlds.
Coaches can compromise a week or two of training — at their athletes’ requests — to help shape more astute community members. Yet, if individual districts remain unwilling, due to the ill-conceived notion of winning at all costs, the OSSAA and/or stat education department have a responsibility to step in with regulations beneficial to the academic and social growth of student-athletes.
Our communities will reap the benefits of such action far beyond our fields and courts.
