Last legislative session, Gov. Kevin Stitt was criticized for saving $200 million instead of returning it to agencies that had been cut during the previous economic downturns.
The Association of Oklahoma General Contractors could have complained and claimed that money should have been used to catch up on delayed road construction projects. But we didn't. We supported the governor while he prepared for tough times.
We are glad Gov. Stitt had the foresight to prepare. We just didn't know that time would be coming sooner than later and at such a cost.
Oklahoma road and bridge builders will also stand behind him again if he feels an across-the-board cut is needed to prepare for what's down the road. This economic recovery is going to take years rather than months.
And although we have a substantial Rainy Day Fund, we all will need to tighten our belts as well.
Road builders don't usually advocate to build less, but we understand these are very trying times for all.
Infrastructure is the most commonly used core function of government, but these challenging times mean that we all have to find creative and innovative ways to accomplish our mission with less money much like many of us are doing with our personal home budgets.
The governor's plan to take a 2% cut now will help us spread out the budget strain over several years.
Hopefully, in a way that we can make adjustments, streamline processes and still maintain deliverables.
Editor's Note: Bobby Stem is the executive director of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors.
