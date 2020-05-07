I am disappointed and angry. I am not a partisan hack, neither am I an ideologue.
I did vote for Bernie Sanders this year, and I am not excited about Joe Biden’s politics. At the same time, my standards for president are very low right now.
I can sum them up as follows: The candidate whom I will vote for must have a pulse, not have committed any high crimes, including treason and murder and not be a sexual predator or assailant.
A candidate who can pass this test will unknowingly be more qualified than our current president.
Of the 20 or so Democrats in the race, all of them have passed my three hurdles except Biden. The worst part is that Democrats knew about sexual allegations before they voted for him.
Was the Democratic Party not the party of the #MeToo movement and of the women’s marches? When I said that I believe the women, I meant it.
Our political vetting has failed. Between the two major tickets, Americans will choose between one candidate who has committed a little sexual assault, and one who has committed a lot.
Though highly improbable, it is possible for Democrats to change their nominee at the DNC National Convention, and I’d recommend that they do so.
I do not plan to vote for a candidate who has committed any amount of assault on women.
Brian King, Tahlequah
Editor's Note: Former Senate staffer Tara Reade alleged a sexual assault occurred 27 years ago by Joe Biden, who has denied the allegations. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said Biden is an "open book" having undergone a comprehensive investigation when running as vice president in 2008 and dismissed calls for the DNC to launch an investigation. At least 25 women have accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault, and he has denied all allegations.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video