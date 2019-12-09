The impeachment hearings are showing just how mean and childish the Republican Party leaders have become.
I guess they are following the example of their president.
President Trump is possibly the most corrupt businessman in this era, and he is the leader of our country!
Before the hearings, he bragged constantly how brilliant he was, the women he could get and even that he could commit murder and get away with it.
Now he’s crying that he’s not being treated fairly. His cohorts are treating the witnesses like they are the enemy.
They don’t want the public to hear the truth. What else are they hiding?
I don’t know why anyone would be proud to vote for Donald J. Trump and have him as president for another four years.
Margaret Harrison, Henryetta
