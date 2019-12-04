How will history judge President Trump?
Like all tyrants, he first convinces people that our country has problems only he can fix. He then identifies groups who are the source of the problem.
In Trump’s case, it’s liberals, Democrats, immigrants and fake news. In other eras, it’s been Jews, communists, Christians, Islam, women, Indians, homosexuals and others.
Despots say they love their country. The only thing they really love is power. They will do anything, say anything, destroy anything (including character) to maintain power.
What may baffle historians is how fundamental Christians and others continue to support him.
When will Franklin Graham, Pat Buchanan and Sens. Inhofe and Langford look this bully in the eye and say "Sir, have you no decency?”
Keenan Barnard, Tulsa
