Former Oklahoma Sooners and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was back in practice Monday after dealing with a hip injury in Week 6's loss to the Seahawks, the Browns' official site reports.

“I thought he looked good today,” said Browns coach Freddie Kitchens, according to the site. “Focused, concentrated, threw the ball well, moved around well. He is good to go.”

The Browns, who were on bye in Week 7, face the New England Patriots on Sunday.

I have been an NFL fan for quite some time. Baker Mayfield is a good quarterback. 

However, I do not think that he can solve Cleveland Browns' problems. After all, they recruited Odell Beckham. This situation is very reminiscent of the Johnny Manziel era.

Just because a quarterback is a college football mega star doesn’t mean he will be a mega star in the NFL. It is a totally different ballgame.

Mayfield needs time to adjust to the quicker defense, and the Cleveland Browns offense need to protect him better.

Mayfield has proved he has a strong arm and is not afraid to run the ball. Will the Cleveland Browns rebound? Only time will tell.

Adil Khan, Tulsa

