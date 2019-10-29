I have been an NFL fan for quite some time. Baker Mayfield is a good quarterback.
However, I do not think that he can solve Cleveland Browns' problems. After all, they recruited Odell Beckham. This situation is very reminiscent of the Johnny Manziel era.
Just because a quarterback is a college football mega star doesn’t mean he will be a mega star in the NFL. It is a totally different ballgame.
Mayfield needs time to adjust to the quicker defense, and the Cleveland Browns offense need to protect him better.
Mayfield has proved he has a strong arm and is not afraid to run the ball. Will the Cleveland Browns rebound? Only time will tell.
Adil Khan, Tulsa
