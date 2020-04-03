I've been a registered Republican since I turned 18 years old; more than 27 years now.
But I haven't voted for a single Republican for over 16 years.
Sen. Jim Inhofe's tone toward Democrats in his campaign ad perfectly reflects this odious attitude, and I don't see how I could support the GOP any time in near future.
Inhofe is just like the other Republicans: white, Christian and culturally patriarchal.
I support small, functional government. I won't support the hypocrisy of the Republican Party as they have made it completely impossible for true conservatives to argue the value of small functional government.
Barry Goldwater predicted that Christians wanting to take over the party just wish to use the government's authority to tell others how to live their lives: who they can marry, what children they can adopt and even what rights women have in this society.
No real conservative, or even a person believing in a free society, can support this current incarnation of the Christian Republican party.
I can tell you as a conservative Republican that there is not one person still voting for Republicans who put their country before their religion. Not one.
That's the most dangerous threat to freedom we have. Democrats must win.
Editor's Note: John Dean quoted Barry Goldwater in his book "Conservatives Without Conscience," as saying in 1994, "Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the (Republican) party, and they're sure trying to do so, it's going to be a terrible damn problem. Frankly, these people frighten me. Politics and governing demand compromise. But these Christians believe they are acting in the name of God, so they can't and won't compromise. I know, I've tried to deal with them."
