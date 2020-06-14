I live and work in downtown Tulsa. I pay, directly and indirectly, a special assessment to pay for the baseball stadium for services that the city is supposed to provide, but does not.
I walk to work and often walk through the Plaza of the Americas, and it is often with trash. I is also easy to see that the streets are not being swept.
I rent office space in two downtown office buildings, and I own a condo downtown, which is not assessed. But the common areas of the association's property where I live are assessed.
Before the new assessment district was created in 2009, the owners of Central Park paid $5,000 a year to the city for nothing, and now they are paying $25,000 for nothing.
The baseball stadium is a mile away and does not enhance the fair market value of the property where I live.
The baseball stadium does not benefit the vast majority of the IDL property owners who are paying for it.
Now they are not getting the street cleaning, litter pickup and other services that they are also paying for by virtue of the baseball stadium assessment district.
The value of the assessment district needs to exceed the price that the owners of properties located inside the IDL are being forced to pay.
