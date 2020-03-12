Glock 19 and Glock 43

I have to assume people criticizing sheriffs declaring gun sanctuaries feel the same about the entire Maryland Legislature and elected officials in many large U.S. cities, which are trying to pass bills and policies to turn them into sanctuaries for immigrants living in the country illegally.

Gun ownership in this country is legal and guaranteed by the Second Amendment, whereas entering this country without going through ports of entry or proper channels and living here is not legal.

John Wilkinson, Tulsa

