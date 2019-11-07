The letter “Saving Earth” (Sept. 26) includes a reference to human overpopulation requiring reproductive education and easy access to contraception being available.
It also states, “We are not superior ... We are not more important or more sacred than all other life forms.”
This is contrary to all science, history, instinct and common sense.
I just returned from Seoul, South Korea, a city of 10 million with the greater Seoul area being 25 million. There are thousands of 20- to 30-story apartment buildings. South Korean is tops in technology.
The quality of life is superior to 90% of the world’s population.
It’s true that too many people at the drinking fountain can be a problem, but abortion, sex education and easy access to contraception are not the real answers.
In Genesis, the Adamic species were to be fruitful and multiply ultimately to populate heaven with redeemed, resurrected, immortal sin-free bodies.
If you don’t believe this, you should at least wish it were true.
My 21 offspring mean more to me that all the cattle in the barnyard, and I wish the same for you and your kids.
Cliff Hjelm, Tulsa
