The treatment of kidney disease is a huge drain on our health care budget.
The time to be concerned about our kidneys is while they are still healthy.
Our kidneys are hard-working but delicate organs. They can be easily shocked and permanently damaged by dehydration, infection and exposure to toxic drugs or chemicals.
Healthy renal function is dependent on hydration and good blood supply from the renal vessels. Anything that compromises that blood flow can cause impairment and possible total shutdown.
High blood pressure, narrowing of renal vessels and poor heart function eventually damage the kidneys. Tobacco use and diabetes are major risk factors.
None of us want to be tied to a dialysis machine for eight to 12 hours a week. The billions of dollars spent on treatment of chronic renal disease could be better spent elsewhere.
We must be kind to our kidneys.
Pam Pope, Tulsa
