I don't understand why some people are so opposed to wearing a mask.
Oklahoma is often referred to as the Wild West, and some people wear their guns openly. However, if a store has a policy about not bringing in guns or smoking, most people abide by those rules.
I don't like wearing a mask, and I feel sorry for employees who have to wear their masks all day.
Tulsa is known as a charitable city, and we care about other people.
Wearing a mask is to protect other people, not yourself. So be kind and please wear a mask.
Irene Bookbinder, Tulsa
