Rick Boyne takes a photo of his fresh haircut from Ryane Murphy at The Spot Style Shop in Wagoner. Both the client and the barber wore face masks, a requirement in order for personal care businesses to reopen during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. RICK BOYNE PHOTO

I don't understand why some people are so opposed to wearing a mask.

Oklahoma is often referred to as the Wild West, and some people wear their guns openly. However, if a store has a policy about not bringing in guns or smoking, most people abide by those rules.

I don't like wearing a mask, and I feel sorry for employees who have to wear their masks all day.

Tulsa is known as a charitable city, and we care about other people.

Wearing a mask is to protect other people, not yourself. So be kind and please wear a mask.

Irene Bookbinder, Tulsa

