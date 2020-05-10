Oklahoma’s primary election on June 30 features races for state legislative offices and the very important vote on State Question 802, which would provide Medicaid coverage to many additional low-income or no-income families.
Our Republican state government has refused to adopt expanded Medicaid, even though some of our federal taxes go to states (most of them governed by Democrats) that accepted Medicaid expansion.
Recently, Gov. Kevin Stitt proposed another version of Medicaid expansion, then scheduled the SQ 802 vote for the primary election.
Many people believe they have no reason to vote in June because their state legislators have no significant primary opponents.
But SQ 802 needs your vote because Stitt’s proposal has tougher work requirements despite high unemployment and would charge premiums for the insurance and copays for medical visits.
Those payments could be impossible for the unemployed and the minimum-wage farm, retail and janitorial workers.
Oklahoma’s small-town hospitals have been closing because they are very dependent on Medicare and Medicaid payments. Now even the largest hospitals are struggling.
In Oklahoma, everyone can register to vote or apply for absentee ballots on-line. For absentee voting, ballots will be mailed to you and can be returned by mail.
If you choose to vote in person, be aware that your normal polling place may be closed because most poll workers are retired people who may still feel threatened by the coronavirus.
Changes should be posted.
Remember, passage of SQ 802 is extremely important for maintenance of medical facilities all over Oklahoma!
