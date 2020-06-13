We should all thank John-Kelly Warren and Jake Henry Jr. for their editorial column critical of the Oklahoma governor and Legislature for ”disenfranchising some Oklahomans of their hard-earned right to vote” ("Absentee ballot legislation tramples the power of the people with the power of partisanship," June 1).
It is good to know that these two highly regarded CEOs appreciate how rankly partisan political actions by our highest elected political officials, concerning something seemingly as unrelated as the right to vote, affect things such as health care.
The same kind of partisan political actions have continued to plague our state in other areas vital to the overall well-being of Oklahomans. Such actions have adversely affected education (common schools and higher education), environmental protection, criminal justice and racial equality.
I appreciate how the Tulsa World has published editorials critical of our current governor, his predecessor and the Legislature for partisan actions clearly not in the best interests of many of our citizens.
I also note, and do not appreciate, the failure by the World and by Warren and Henry to simply point out that it is not the Democrats in the governor`s office or in the Legislature, but Republicans who, time and again, have invariably taken partisan positions detrimental to the health, education and general well-being of so many of our citizens.
Rather than blanket condemnation of our government in general for such backward, partisan thinking, point out where and with whom the real problem lies.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video