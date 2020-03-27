I seem to remember the Tulsa World editorial board giving Gov. Kevin Stitt some serious flack about not spending that extra $200 million from last year.
At his press conference Sunday, the tone appeared to be nothing but gratitude that there is a Rainy Day Fund we can tap if needed.
I suggest another editorial expressing gratitude that we have a governor and a budget focused on the present and the future.
Larry Scott, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video