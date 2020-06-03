So, how easy is it to become a dictator? With methods perfected throughout history, it’s quite easy.
First, divide the public. Convince your base that the other side is bad, evil and unpatriotic.
Hammer on that theme. The media loves a maverick, providing an abundance of free press.
Second, eliminate your enemies.
A skilled dictator discredits the free press and uses rhetoric and propaganda to degrade the truth, saying it repeatedly until many believe it is the truth.
That keeps the base alive while the other side stays confused.
Third, use diversion. An excellent tool that keeps prying eyes from getting too close as they busy themselves chasing anyone and anything else.
Dictators are masters using diversion.
Fourth, take over leadership. Hire and fire until all your surrounding managers until they think like you. Do not replace heads of agencies, allowing those agencies to flounder, giving control to the dictator.
For appearances, put some obedient lackey in charge, and that agency is yours. This works great over time and is so gradual, no one notices it.
Fifth, create problems that weren’t really problems at all, then brag about how you’ve solved those problems.
Lastly, and most importantly for a country with three branches of government, gradually bring the like thinkers from the other branches to your way of thinking – either by the appeal of power or the threat of retaliation.
Voila, you’re now the dictator. Now, wasn’t that easy?
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video